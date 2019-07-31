Do you want to be the Gravenstein Apple Pie Baking Contest GRAND CHAMPION AND YOUR PIE TALKED ABOUT ON THE RADIO?
It's that time of year again! Our search for that special tasting pie!
The Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center presents:
The 38th ANNUAL APPLE PIE BAKING CONTEST!
We invite you to participate at the Gravenstein Apple Fair
Saturday, August 17, 2019
Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol, CA 95472
Fair opens: 10:00 am
All covered pies MUST be received at Chamber of Commerce Judging Booth: 11:00 am
(Fair requires gate admission when dropping off pies - NO EXCEPTIONS!)
Click on the link above for fair admission prices & to obtain tickets
Judging begins promptly: 12:00 pm
For the Apple Pie Baking Contest Form visit :
https://www.sebastopol.org/chamber-events
Rules for Competition:
1. Only Sonoma County Grown Apples may be used.
2. All pies must be covered and received at the judging booth by 11 a.m.**
3. Entry form, recipe and a $7.00 Entry Fee must accompany each pie.
4. Pie tins must be marked with entrants name and phone number.
5. Only 1 pie entry per person.
6. All entrants must be willing to submit their recipes for possible publication.
7. Winning pies must be left on display until 2 pm.
8. The Chamber of Commerce is not responsible for the unclaimed pie tins.
9. ** (Fair requires gate admission when dropping off pies, no exceptions.)
**Bring your $7.00 entry fee, copy of your precise recipe, and this form with your pie to the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center booth at Ragle Ranch Park by 11 am on Saturday,
August 17th, 2019. Fair requires gate admission to bring pie to the booth, NO EXCEPTIONS.
Questions? Call the Chamber 823-3032 HAPPY BAKING!!
When and where: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM – 2 PM at Gravenstein Apple Fair, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol
