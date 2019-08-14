The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival turns 25 this summer. Held on a rural ranch, a few miles inland from the spectacular Sonoma Coast, the festival is sophisticated yet down-home, and has garnered the reputation of being one of the premier art, wine, beer and food festivals in California. This annual benefit attracts thousands of foodies, art aficionados, wine and beer connoisseurs and music lovers to picturesque Watts Ranch in the village where Alfred Hitchcock once filmed his classic thriller, The Birds.
Love seafood? From calamari to crab Louie, oysters to ahi, more than 30 seafood dishes will be offered up by a dozen different vendors. Non-fish eaters will have no trouble finding delicious vegetarian options, meat, chicken and sweet treats galore.
The will also be wine, beer and cider tasting. The tasting cost is $25 for a commemorative wine or beer glass and six tastes. Additional tastes are $3.
Music from David Luning with Americana Rock; the Sun Kings; Tom Rigney and Flambeau with Cajun Zydeco; and the quintessential swing band, Steve Lucky and the Rhumba Bums.
A portion of the event proceeds go to Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. Admission is $15 in advance for adults, $20 at gate. Discounts offered for seniors, teens, first responders and military; under 12 are free. Special combo tickets for entry and tasting are available via our website, at all Oliver’s Markets and Sebastopol Bike Center.
Watts Ranch is located at 16855 Bodega Hwy. in the village of Bodega. For more information, go to bodegaseafoodfestival.com.
