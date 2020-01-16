Friday Evening Concert – 7:30, $17
Crying Time & The Western Swing Caravan featuring Bobby Black playing Honky Tonkin’,
western swingin’, real deal modern and classic country music!
A prize for the best dressed cowboy and girl!
Saturday daytime events
Saturday is a full day of music and guitar displays by local luthiers, Tall Toad Music, Stanroy Music, People’s Music and more!
Classes for all levels of guitar players, songwriter panels and even a vocal class for those who want to gain confidence singing!
Concerts throughout the day featuring world renown guitarists.
Plus, don’t miss the Steel Guitar Summit featuring Dave Zirbel, Jon Mitgaurd, David Phillips & the legendary Bobby Black!
Then strap on your dancing shoes for a fabulous evening dance concert featuring many of Sonoma county’s favorite guitarslingers, including Sean Allen, Steve Barbieri, Gary Vogensen, Russ Gauthier, Brendan Smith, Andre DeShannes, Allen Sudduth, Frank Hayhurst, Levi Lloyd and more!
Saturday Evening Concert – 7:30
Jim & Morning Nichols, the legendary Bobby Black, Kevin Russell, Chris Grampp and Candy Girard
Where and when: Friday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center (main building), 390 Morris Ave., Sebastopol
