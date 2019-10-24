The Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair presents the 26th Annual Barn Dance & Dinner, a fall tradition. Enjoy a dinner of New York Strip Steak with all the fix'ns, live music by McKenna Faith, and silent and live auctions.
Proceeds benefit the Healdsburg Country Fair and student collegiate scholarships.
Price: $65 per person General Admission; $700 VIP Tables for 8 persons
Where and when: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 to 10:30 p.m at Santa Rosa Junior College Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville
