On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, colorful actors present six dramatic vignettes depicting snapshots in the lives of Sebastopol residents who made an impact on the community on the 17th Annual Barbara Bull Memorial Cemetery Walk. Each person has a unique story and the vignettes will tell a little of that story while delivering a bit of our local history. This event is the major fundraiser for the Western Sonoma County Historical Society.
The evening begins with a light supper including a hearty soup, antipasto, and bread at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 500 Robinson Rd. (off Bodega Ave.) in Sebastopol. There is ample parking at the church. Please arrive at the church 15 minutes before your scheduled time.
After supper, your group will be led to Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery by a tour guide with the musical accompaniment of the Hubbub Club - a cross between a New Orleans marching band and a Fellini movie. At the cemetery, your tour guide will lead you along a luminaria-lit route to each of the six vignettes, which include Sam Khee, Ezra Mills, Susie Knott, Otis Allen, the O’Leary Family, and Eleanor Galloway Plunkett.
Following the last vignette, your evening will conclude at the historic Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Farm Cottage with homemade apple crisp, coffee and tea. At the conclusion of your dessert, your tour guide will lead you back to the Church parking lot and your car.
The evening’s experience is approximately two hours in length. The paths can be uneven, unstable, and slippery if wet so wear stable, comfortable shoes and bring warm clothing appropriate for the expected weather. Please also bring a flashlight for each person. Due to the distance involved and the uneven surfaces we advise against guests with any difficulty walking.
Tickets: $45 with start times at 5:30, 6:15, 7 and 7:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday October 4 and 5. This event always sells out. Purchase your tickets early and invite your friends.
Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4290773
