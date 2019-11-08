Thanks to everyone who came to the 130th birthday party for Sonoma West. Subscribers, contributors, investors, former and current employees and lots of community friends turned out for the event, which featured historical displays, music from Mr. Music and friends, wonderful food from Pacific Market and Mary's Pizza, and wine from Ektimo, Russian River Vineyards and Balletto and cider from Ace Ciders.

