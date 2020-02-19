Each year the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Community Awards. Winners are nominated, voted on and selected by the local community. Categories include citizen of the year, business of the year, volunteer of the year and much more.
This heartfelt gathering packs the room and a good time is had by all. Local businesses generously donate food and wine.
The Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce invites you to take part in one of the best events of the year. Come join in the fun.
The 45th annual Community Awards are coming up on Thursday, March 19, at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. in Sebastopol. The reception is from 5 to 6 p.m. and the awards portion of the evening runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Find more information on this event at sebastopol.org.
