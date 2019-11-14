The Community Church of Sebastopol is hosting their free annual Thanksgiving dinner. Please join us for a warm meal right here in our own community.
Where and when: Thursday, Nov. 28, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Hwy., Sebastopol
