The Afrofunk Experience is an ambrosial mix of musical interpretations influenced by the African diaspora, created in a collective and organic manner. With Sila Mutungi they comprised the award-winning group Sila and the Afrofunk Experience until 2010, providing songs and grooves that earned them the title "The Bay Area's Dance Kings", as well as the NAACP Image Award's Outstanding World Music Album for "Black President" and the SF Weekly Music Award's Best International Act.
Guitarist/Singer David James (Spearhead, The Coup, Beth Custer) brings his sinewy style to counter the funk-metal stylings of lead guitarist Ken House (H.P. Riot). The precise funk-rock drumming of Paul Oliphant (Afrolicious, Will Magid Trio) with Wendell Rand's (Afrolicious, Tracorum, Youssoupha Sidibe) muscular dance grooves keep the band tight, while saxophonist David Boyce (Broun Fellinis, The Supplicants) and trombonist Alan Williams (Manicato, Katdelic) wail, their horns producing a sound that encompasses outward-bound jazz, classic reggae, afrobeat and R&B. Percussionist B. Lee thickens and adds flavor to the mix, and on top of all this, recent addition Sandy House adds her sultry voice and powerful stage presence.
21+
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 14, 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
