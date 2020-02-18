Learn about the advantages of downsizing to a smaller home at this workshop led by Brian Ledig, a senior real estate specialist, on Feb. 28 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Attendes will learn how to determine where and when is the best time to downsize.
Free to attend for members. $5 for non-members. RSVP is required. To RSVP, call 707-829-2440.
When and where: Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.