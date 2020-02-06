Meet bats and learn about their value to our environment from Corky Quire of NorCalBats, an organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California! She will dispel fears and myths about bats and teach you how to help protect these important animals and our natural world.
Where and when: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
