Shay and Michael Black are the charismatic singing siblings from Ireland’s foremost family of song, which includes sisters Mary, Frances and brother Martin. They play an exciting mix of Dublin street songs, music hall songs and historical ballads with plenty of audience sing-a-long; along with contemporary songs. The brothers expect to have their new album available, featuring their extended Black family plus a host of other fine musicians. Singing in superb close harmony, Michael and Shay draw people in with their energy, wit and superb musicianship.
Their fine band includes famed pianist Eamonn Flynn, originally from Dublin, who was the keyboardist on the best-selling movie soundtrack ‘The Commitments’. His driving piano style adds excitement to the jigs and reels. Joining them is dynamic accordion player, Felim Egan, who also hails from Ireland.
Enjoy the March Madness with The Black Brothers Band at OCA! Their joy in performing, their love of a good story, and their charm and wit plus Irish humor make every day seem like St. Patrick’s Day! $22 Adv/$26 at the door.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
