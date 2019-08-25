First Friday Live!’ OCA’s local talent showcase is pleased to present The Dream Farmers. Founded and led by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Randall Sequeira, who was a teacher at the former Harmony School (now OCA's Home For The Arts), this versatile band features mostly original and highly danceable roots, blues, soul, jazz, funk and world music with thoughtful lyrics and a positive attitude. Expect acoustic and electric guitars, keys, flute, harp and horns along with tasty electronics. Lovely chanteuse Amanda Kirkland delivers the vocals. www.dreamfarmers.com. $15 at the door. Fine refreshments include wine and beer.
When and where: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts,3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
