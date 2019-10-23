The secret is out: Bodega is the most haunted town in Sonoma County.
In fact, it’s hard to point out a building in the small town inland from Bodega Bay that doesn’t have a resident ghost. But don’t be afraid, unlike other places paranormal experts call “cluster haunts,” Bodega’s ghosts did not meet that kind of gruesome end that would lead them to seek vengeance. They are friendly ghosts.
Or so say a slew of psychics and local residents who’ve met them personally.
The late “psychic” Sylvia Brown once came to town to check out the ghost in the McCrae House, built in 1878, on the east edge of town, which was owned by Charlotte Weber at the time of Brown’s visit. Brown brought a film crew to record the haunting. She determined it was a kindly old doctor who apparently was still trying to heal a child that had died while under his care. Weber swore she saw him kneeling by a couch that held a little girl.
The Franceschi House was once inhabited by an eccentric old bachelor uncle, long since dead, but still trying to inhabit the attic where he spent most of his days. He bangs around making noise but doesn’t cause any trouble.
One of the kindest ghosts was spotted by his grandson and a barmaid at The Casino, Bodega’s unofficial town hall. The late Art Casini and his wife Evelyn owned it. Evelyn recently celebrated 70 years of ownership of the venerable old watering hole.
While Art was alive, he watched out for the town. He helped the “hippie invasion” of the ’70s integrate with the old ranching community. Each day when the school bus dropped off the kids, Art would take his broom and sweep outside The Casino making sure the kids were safe until all of them had been picked up by their parents. He generously surrendered his business over to local town parties: once turning it into a speakeasy for a night when costumed locals knocked on the back door and said “Joe sent me” to gain entrance. He died in 1983. It was no surprise when his grandson Brad insisted he saw his grandfather’s ghost watching out for the town still. Townsfolk take comfort from the thought Art is still on the job.
The Potter School is a hotbed of ghosts. In the ’90s, Christopher Chacon, who had a television show called “Sightings,” brought a team to the school to detect ghosts. The team reported a success and was the first to declare Bodega a cluster haunt after they also detected ghosts at the old hotel in town. That was a relief to the woman who then lived in the hotel; she’d been worried about her sanity because of the odd things she saw.
Mary Taylor, who first bought the school in 1966, reported hearing an Irish woman who died in childbirth weeping and looking for her baby. Between the school and St. Teresa’s church, there is the only grave not in Bodega’s graveyard. It holds Ellen Orr, who died in 1861, reportedly in childbirth, so maybe it was Ellen that Mary heard.
Mary’s daughter Leah Taylor in a 2013 interview said when the family first moved into the schoolhouse made famous by the movie “The Birds,” real birds had taken it over and the floors were two feet thick with their droppings. The family chained the front door at night and were repeatedly awakened by the chains rattling as if someone wanted to get in.
Leah Taylor got used to living with ghosts. A rocking chair suddenly rocking with no one in it, a beach ball suddenly rolling around were just part of life. The family sometimes heard children laughing or singing. Leah Taylor is convinced one of the ghosts is that of Calvin Keathly, the first teacher at the school. His daughter died of measles and Calvin appears to be missing his young family.
Someone decided to put battery-operated candles on the graves in the graveyard, and one evening a wild-eyed visitor ran into The Casino declaring there where ghosts in the cemetery. He was assured it was just the flickering lights, and anyway, no one in Bodega is afraid of ghosts.
While no one has spotted Casper, the cartoon ghost, yet, he’d feel right at home in Bodega, the home of friendly ghosts.
