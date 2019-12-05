Come learn about a new solution to Sonoma County's affordable housing crisis! Community Land Trusts (CLTs) are non-profit, community-based organizations designed to steward affordable housing and land. Be part of the growth of our own local CLT, CommonSpace Community Land Trust!
Event includes a presentation from CommonSpace co-founders and a World Cafe-style facilitated conversation to hear from participants about your priorities for affordable housing and land stewardship in Sonoma County. Free & open to the public, no registration necessary. Donations welcome!
Learn more about CommonSpace at http://www.commonspaceclt.org/
When and where: Sunday, Dec 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange,
6000 Sebastopol Road (Hwy 12)
