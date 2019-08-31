It’s time to pull on gloves and grab a bucket to pick up trash along the laguna! Help us clean the Laguna Wetlands Preserve before the rain starts falling and washes trash into our waterways and ocean.
Wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Please bring your own water bottle, gloves and a bucket. Extra gloves and buckets will also be available. Abundant and hearty snacks provided. Event is suitable for all ages. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Only heavy rain cancels.
Laguna Foundation staff and guides will also provide a dynamic and engaging educational component to the workday that will help volunteers learn more about the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed, including the impacts of invasive species, the importance of native plants and the natural and cultural history of the area.
For more information, please contact Brent Reed, ecological program manager at 707-527-9277, ext. 101, or email him at brent@lagunafoundation.org.
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the Americorps Trailhead, across from 200 Morris Street (The Barlow)
This event is part of a broader coastal cleanup event.
Every year, on the third Saturday in September, people join together at sites all over California to take part in the State’s largest volunteer event, California Coastal Cleanup Day. The event is part of International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is the largest volunteer event on the planet!
