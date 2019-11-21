The Legacy’s Holiday Store, which benefits the Sebastopol Senior Center, opened on Monday, Nov. 18, at 137 South Main St. They’ve got a bigger selection of high-quality, gently used Christmas goods than ever before.
And what a beautifully decorated showroom this year! Kudos to Nick Vannucci and all the volunteers.
The pop-up store will be open until Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.