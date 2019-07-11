Drawing from their extensive backgrounds in the Healing Arts, Vicchi and Gayle will present self-care practices to promote health, vitality, and well-being, with an interactive Q&A.
Vicchi Oleski is Founder-Director of the non-profit holistic health resource, Community Heals, and is Founder-Director of Sonoma County Healing Academy (SoCoHA) in Sebastopol.
Gayle Swift, RN, MSN, and CNS in integrative healing arts, is an artist, educator, and author of The 32 Keys, Awakening to Soul, and The Soul Cards.
When and where: Thursday, July 18. Reception: 5:30 p.m. Presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sonoma Specialty Hospital, 501 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
