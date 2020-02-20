Join us March 7 for a house concert with indie folk trio The Musers,featuring Anita Bear Sandwina on banjolin, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and harmonica, Megan McLaughlin on guitar and mandolin, and Tom Kuhn on upright bass.
Anita and Megan met on the microphone backing up Keith Greeninger at a shared show with Spark and Whisper. They discovered their sister -like blend which permeates The Musers soaring harmonies.
Together with Tom’s voice, bass, and mouth percussion, The Musers are winning fans wherever they go with their foot-stomping, positive, high energy performances of original folk and roots.
Their shows are punctuated by laughter, dancing feet and grooves that show the influence of playing a lot of rock and roll in their youth. Their range of musical styles includes Irish, Appalachian, Roots, Jazz, Swing, and Gospel.
Laura's living room is the ideal listening space to hear this fantastic trio, but seating is limited to only 45 guests. You can guarantee your seat with an advance donation at inside-lands.ticketleap.com. All donations go to the musicians.
When: Saturday, Mar. 7, 7 to 9 p.m. For address and details, RSVP to lmhouseconcerts@gmail.com or call (707) 292-3992.
