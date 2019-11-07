Pastel is a popular and exciting medium that lends itself to lively portrayal of nature, since pastel sticks are made of pure color pigment. James Reynolds, the fall exhibiting artist at the Laguna Foundation, will show participants how to create vivid paintings in a relaxed and stimulating atmosphere looking out over the Laguna de Santa Rosa from Heron Hall.
Topics of exploration will include composition, under painting, layering, varieties of mark making, color harmonies, and more. He will also touch on technical issues such as framing, use of fixatives, and material choices, addressing how to create a work of pastel art from start to finish. James will demonstrate each step in the pastel painting process and provide one-one-one guidance as participants create their own composition. Beginners are welcome, all supplies are provided, and photo references will be available for subject matter.
James R Reynolds is an award winning artist living in Sebastopol, California. He has been an artist since he could hold a pencil. A sculptor in his 20s and 30s, James started painting in pastel and oil about 15 years ago. He has studied with many prominent local artists including Richard McDaniel, Clark Mitchell and Marsha Connell. James’ work can be seen at Heron Hall from September 3, 2019 to January 5, 2020 His work is also on display daily at the Sebastopol Gallery and Corrick’s in Santa Rosa. He participates in two annual Studio shows: Art at the Source in June, and Art Trails in October.
Pre-registration required
Cost: $95
Where and when: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 to 3 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.