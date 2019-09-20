Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers return to Sebastopol! Join them as they perform their favorite tunes and songs with bagpipes, fiddle, flute, harmony vocals, and plenty of laughs. For 2019 we’ve got the inimitable Mike Katz on bagpipes – don’t miss it, and remember Celtic Music + Humor = Fun! The Tannahill Weavers are one of the world’s premier traditional Celtic bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies, and humorous tales of life in Scotland.
When and where: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center – Main Building, 390 Morris Ave., Sebastopol
