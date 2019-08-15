What began in 2011 as a celebration of pure food and sustainable living has developed into an impressive event that annually draws upwards of 20,000 participants. Featuring the largest display of heritage produce, the Expo now focuses on the preservation of heirloom foods without genetic modification. Many individual and commercial growers supply an abundance of fruits and vegetables for exhibiting and tasting.
Located at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on September 10, 11 & 12, the event has become known as the “World’s Fair of Pure Food.”
The fairground streets and pavilion aisles are filled with pure food enthusiasts, talented home gardeners, farmers, garden artists, school groups, and leaders in the food industry throughout this magnificent event.
More than 100 renowned garden and food speakers fill three presentation halls with back-to-back talks. An impressive line up of nationally and internationally recognized speakers have included Vandana Shiva, Jeffrey Smith, Carlo Petrini, Ronnie Cummins, Dave Murphy, Percy Schmeiser, Joseph Mercola, Rachel Parent, and many more.
Take part
Be an attendee, exhibitor, vendor, speaker or volunteer.
Join seed savers, farmers and gardeners from across the planet.
Save these Dates, Sept 10-12, 2019, Santa Rosa, CA
1-417-924-8917 or info@theheirloomexpo.com
