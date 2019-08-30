Join classical music lovers in the Chapel of the Bishop's Ranch on Sunday, Sept. 1 for an evening of music.
Music starts at 4 p.m. and will be performed by concert pianist, Scott Griffin.
The concert is a benefit for the Watershed Protection and Education Fund.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at the Bishops' Ranch website.
