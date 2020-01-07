The local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting two lecture series and seminars as part of its Winter Forum held at The Raven Performing Arts Theatre. The six-week courses cost $95 each.
Kayleen Asbo, a cultural historian with the Santa Rosa Symphony, will lead Tuesday discussions beginning Jan. 7 on “Beethoven and the Romantic Legacy.” The program runs from 10 to 11:45 a.m. It is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth, and the curriculum will celebrate the power of one lone individual to forever change the world. The course will follow Beethoven's heroic journey from abused child to triumphant piano soloist and his remarkable resilience in the face of disability and despair. We will explore how he found a new musical language to express the extremes of joy and suffering of life in a way that liberated music and continues to inspire and transform listeners worldwide.
Beginning Jan. 9, Dr. Chris O’Sullivan will lecture and lead discussions about “Our Best Presidents: A Journey Through American History.” Dr. O’Sullivan teaches American history at the University of San Francisco.
His thesis for the Thursday series is as follows: “In recent decades historians have reached a consensus over the very best presidents (such as Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and FDR) whereas the reputations of the next tier (including Madison, Monroe, Wilson, Truman, Ike, JFK) have undergone fluctuation. How have historians defined “success” or even “greatness” in a presidency? What role do changing times and changing perspectives play in reassessing a presidency? Whose reputations are rising? Whose stock is falling and why?”
Register at the local AAUW website, healdsburg-ca.aauw.net.
— Rollie Atkinson
