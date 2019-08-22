PAID ADVERTORIAL —
Monday, Sept. 16.
10 a.n. – 3 p.m.
Healdsburg District Hospital
1375 University Ave., Healdsburg, CA
(707) 431-6540
www.HealdsburgDistrictHospital.org
This is a free event to the Senior Community designed to encourage health lifestyles, prevent and manage disease, and connect seniors to health resources.
Here is what you can expect at the Senior Fair:
- Better Breathing/CPAP Cleaning – a respiratory professional will demonstrate how to clean your CPAP machines affordably, check oxygen saturation levels, and offer smoking cessation counseling.
- Nutrition Awareness – Pick up healthy eating information, Meals-on-Wheels, senior lunch programs, food pantries, and more!
- Balance and Fall Prevention – balance is very important to maintain as we get older. Take a quick test to assess your balance and fall risk and pick up a handout for exercises to do at home!
- Home Medication Tracker – Learn how to best keep your medications neat and organized while gaining knowledge of your medications as well.
- Infection Prevention – Learn how to prevent the spread of germs in our everyday environment and how you can prevent further infections to enhance the healing process when hospitalized.
- Advance Directives – Case Managers will be educating you about what an advance directive is. We will provide Advance Directive forms for people to take with them. There will be a list of Sonoma County Notary Publics to provide to attendees. In addition, there will be a Fact Sheet regarding California Advance Health Care Directives and information on end-of-life care planning.
- Preventative/Wellness Screening – Learn more about the important wellness screenings appropriate for your age group and how they can prevent long-term illnesses.
- Total Joint Replacement – We will have information on our Total Joint program including the surgeons that perform total joint replacements at Healdsburg District Hospital, the signs and symptoms of needing a consult for possible total joint replacement, our classes and education program for our total joint patients.
- Financial Wellness – Visit the Financial Wellness table to speak to Ben Horn, financial planner with Lincoln Financial Advisors. Whether you’re looking to retire soon, have (401)K questions or looking to invest, Ben Horn can help!
