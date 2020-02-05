The Healdsburg Library will host a musical program with master drummer Onye Onyemaechi on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Onye will use rhythm, music and instruments to journey with children and families exploring the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life.
For children ages 3 and up, with a caregiver.
Free.
When and where: Feb. 8, 11 a.m. 139 Piper St.
