The Festival features domestic and international narrative features, documentaries, short films, special programs, winners from the Student Film Competition, community events and screenings, an opening night celebration, and more.
Festival runs Oct. 17 - 20 at the Clover Theater in Cloverdale and Raven Film Center in Healdsburg and other venues throughout Northern Sonoma County.
Tickets are $13 to $15.
For more information about this event, please call 707.893.7150. For more information about the Alexander Valley Film Society, visit www.avfilmsociety.org or call 707.893.7150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.