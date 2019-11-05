The newly formed nonprofit Heartizens is holding a fundraiser for those affected by the Kincade Fire as well as a superhero party for all ages to celebrate community resilience.
The event is on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Jendala Art Studio at 444 Moore Lane.
Event activities include a silent auction, raffle, kids art and games and a hero thank you card project.
When and where: Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. 444 Moore Lane behind Healdsburg city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.