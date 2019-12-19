In collaboration with with Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District, Healdsburg Community Services and the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, the acclaimed strolling quartet, All Aglow, will be serenading Healdsburg for the holidays with mini concerts inside Downtown Healdsburg businesses and in the Plaza.
Free from noon to 2 p.m.
When and where: Dec. 21 at noon in the Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.