Kokomo Winery is hosting the 10th annual “Artsy Dogs of Kokomo” benefit on Saturday, Aug 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature wine tastings and adoptions, plus your dog can create their own original painting for $25.
Adoptions will be available from Green Dog Rescue and Sonoma County and Rohnert Park Animal Services.
The event takes place at 4791 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg.
