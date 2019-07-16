SPONSORED — The Best of Healdsburg Business Awards will take place at the Villa Chanticleer on Aug. 8 with a BBQ celebration.
The event will feature music from the Blind Barbers, plenty of activities for kids and food and drink from Ellery Clarke Catering & Produce, Dessert from 2018’s Healdsburg Business of the Year Amy’s Wicked Slush and Wines from Cartograph Wines, Roald Wine Company, Hudson Street Wineries, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Pedroncelli Winery, Portalupi Wines, Robert Young Estate Vineyards, Lamber Bridge, ZO Wines, and Zialena Winery.
Tickets are $45 per person (kids 12 and under are free).
Tickets are $450 for a table of eight and $350 for a table of six.
For tickets visit the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce website.
The festivities start at 5 and go until 8:30 p.m.
When and where: Aug. 8 at the Villa Chanticleer at 900 Chanticleer Way in Healdsburg.
