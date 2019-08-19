Bear Republic Healdsburg is hosting a free bingo night on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event is open to all ages and prizes will be provided for the top players. Bear Republic is located at 345 Healdsburg Ave.
When and where: Aug. 22 at 345 Healdsburg Ave.
