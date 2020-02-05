There will be a bingo night and fundraiser held by the 7/27 Foundation on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John's School gym in Healdsburg.
The family-friendly game night will benefit the St. John's School eighth grade Washington D.C. trip.
Tickets are $20 per person for one packet or $200 for a reserved table for 10. The package also includes 10 packets and two bottles of wine.
Dinner is $10 hosted by El Farolito.
$5 for wine and beer.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m.
To reserve or table or for more information email: healdsburgbingo@gmail.com.
Cash or check at the door for tickets. Available on a first come, first serve basis.
