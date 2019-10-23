San Francisco blues and jazz musician, Pamela Rose’s upcoming BLUES IS A WOMAN concert will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg.
Pamela has thrilled audiences locally and internationally for decades with her swinging, soulful style. With six recordings to her name, including the NPR featured “You Could Have It All," Rose has performed at clubs and jazz and blues festivals throughout the United States, Germany and Denmark. She was honored early this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award by BAJABA (Bay Area Jazz and Blues Artists), in recognition of this work. In addition, Rose appeared with renowned jazz guitarist Terrence Brewer at the Monterey Jazz Festival on September 28th, 2019!
Audience members will have the unique opportunity to see Blues is a Woman in a pared down impactful concert version! The concert features Rose and her ensemble – featuring saxophonist Kristen Strom, pianist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson who sing and perform musical gems, spanning the decades from Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta James, Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raitt.
Please click on this link for a tempting taste of what audiences will see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=_1Lw3fcfCvM
