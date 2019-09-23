The Breathless downtown tasting room and garden will host a breakfast held on the last Sunday of each month—April through October.
Enjoy an authentic sweet or savory French Crepe from Brittany Crepes paired with our sparkling wines. $24.99 per person/$12.99 crepe only.
Club members receive their discount on tickets. Advance ticket purchase recommended.
For tickets, visit: https://www.breathlesswines.com/Visit-Us/Winery-Events.
When and where: Sept. 29. Breathless is located at 499 Moore Ln, Healdsburg.
