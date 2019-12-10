The annual tradition of Breakfast with Santa at Costeaux continues Saturdays in December from 9 to 11a.m. Enjoy our festive cafe, complimentary photos with Santa and our expansive nutcracker collection. 417 Healdsburg Ave.
