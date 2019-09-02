The garden and nursery at the Russian River Rose Company will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 with special presentations on pollinators at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
$2 donation.
Various local specialists and enthusiasts will be on hand to help you create your own haven for these important critters.
The Russian River Rose Company is located at 1685 Magnolia Dr.
When and where: 1685 Magnolia Dr., Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.