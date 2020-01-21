The Bucket Brigade is a friendly competition among participating fire departments in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties to demonstrate which department can attract the most donors.
The Healdsburg Fire Department will have their donation day on Jan. 25 from 9 to 2 p.m.
For information about giving blood contact Kim Walsh at 707-890-1458.
When and where: Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Healdsburg Fire Department.
