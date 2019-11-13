The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cartograph Wine.
There will also be a special meet and greet with the chamber’s new CEO, Tallia Hart.
Free for chamber members, $5 for guests. 340 Center St.
When and where: Nov. 20 at Cartograph Wine.
