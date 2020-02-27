St. Paul's Church in Healdsburg will be hosting a choral evensong on Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m.
The event is in celebration of the feast of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Louise de Marillac.
St. Paul’s choir will sing a "Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis," by Thomas Morley and the anthem will be "The Servant Song," by contemporary composer Richard Gillard.
St. Paul’s Clarinet Ensemble will play music for the opening and closing voluntaries.
This is a great opportunity to turn off the outside world and connect with your inner, more spiritual world.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When and where: March 15 at 5 p.m. at 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg.
-Submitted by Beth Greenwald, St. Paul's Church
