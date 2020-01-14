Barrels, Brews and Bights is hosting a four-course dinner and cider pairing on Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Head cider maker from Golden State Cider, Tim Godfrey, will be present to educate about the cider selections and food pairings.
Tickets are $55.
Event takes place at 335 Healdsburg Ave.
