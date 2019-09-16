The city is hosting an interactive workshop on a proposed ordinance that would reduce GreenHouse Gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in new buildings.
When and where: Sept. 24. Workshop runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.