City of Healdsburg staff and directors will lead this casual conversation in the park on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Staff will be able to speak directly with residents on subjects such as fire and police services, utilities, community events and more.
When and where: Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Meet at the park at 325 Bridle Path, Healdsburg. Kids activities will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.