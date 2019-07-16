Bank of the West is hosting a free community shred day on Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents can bring their old statements, documents or any other sensitive information or paperwork that needs to be shredded (limited to 50 pounds per household).
When and where: July 20 at 450 Center St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.