Nov. 27 Community Thanksgiving Service
Come join area churches to give thanks for the firefighters and the safety of our community at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1402 University, 7 p.m.
Hallelujah Chorus practice is at 6:15 p.m.
An offering will be taken to support Healdsburg Shared Ministries. 433-3835.
