If you were not able to attend the PG&E Community Open House we're writing again to let you know about an upcoming webinar that PG&E will be hosting to share information about our Community Wildfire Safety Program (CWSP).
This webinar will provide an additional opportunity for anyone who is interested in PG&E’s wildfire safety efforts to receive a presentation from PG&E leadership, ask questions and provide feedback.
Topics will include:
Expansion of the Public Safety Power Shutoff program
Accelerated safety inspections of electric infrastructure
Enhanced vegetation management around power lines
Hardening the electric system for the future by replacing equipment and installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines
For more information regarding our ongoing wildfire safety efforts, please visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety
When and where: Monday, July 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
