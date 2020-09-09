Sonoma County was cloaked in hazy orange skies Wednesday. Pictured is Wohler Bridge and downtown Healdsburg at 8 a.m.
Did you take an interesting photo of the abnormal sky? Email it to us at news@sonomawest.com
Some clouds. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 8:29 pm
