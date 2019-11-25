The progressive three course through Healdsburg dinner is back. Plan the perfect three course holiday dinner and then explore the festive streets of Healdsburg. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12. Last day to reserve for Dec. 4 and 5 is Dec. 2. Last day to reserve for Dec. 11 and 12 is Monday, Dec. 9.
For ticket prices and times visit http://hbgdinearound.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.