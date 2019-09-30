Looking for something to do on Halloween? How about a little boograss with Dirty Cello?
What better way to celebrate Halloween with some good old fashioned bluegrass tunes?
From China to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious cross-over cellist, Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you’ve never heard before. From down home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, Dirty Cello is a band that gets your heart thumping and your toes tapping!
Dirty Cello Boograss at Elephant in the Room
Where: 177 a Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, California 95448
When: Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.
More info:
http://www.elephantintheroompub.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/2520830761288416/
Free Admission
-Submitted by Rebecca Roudman, Elephant in the Room
