Kick off the holiday season with Healdsburg's charming and fun-filled Downtown Holiday Party.
Bring your camera for pictures with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. and listen to traditional Dickens style caroling.
4 to 8 p.m. in the Plaza.
When and where: Nov. 29, to 8 p.m. in the Plaza.
